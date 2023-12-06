Ancestor Skills are different abilities you can unlock during your time in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora . These aren't unlocked with skill points as you level—instead you'll need to track down Tarsyu Flowers and interact with them to receive an Ancestor Skill as a reward. There are 12 to find in total and you'll need to explore the far reaches of Pandora if you want to collect them all.

Luckily, they are pinpointed on the map with a pink column, so you can see exactly where you need to go to pick them up—that is, assuming you're playing in Guided mode. Of course, it won't always be that simple, and you may need to defeat enemies or destroy an RDA base before you can access the flower and the skill it holds. With all that said, here's a list of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ancestor Skills I've found so far.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ancestor Skills list

You can find your Ancestor Skills by pressing the Tab key, then the Skills tab along the top. If it's not there, you may need to work through the story a little more. Both Ancestor Skills and regular skill points unlock once you clear the first RDA facility after joining the resistance.

As mentioned above, there are 12 Ancestor Skills to unlock and I have the full details for the first five. For the others, I only have names, presumably until more skills are unlocked or I explore Pandora further.

Here are the Ancestor Skills I've found, and what they do:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Air Boost Pressing jump while airborne allows you to perform a mid-air extension to gain even more height. Deeper Connection Your connection will increase your ikran's stamina. Soft Landing: Allows you to land gracefully if you fall. Drop Impact Surprise your enemies by attacking with great force when dropping from above. Eject Use your superior strength to remove human enemies from their AMP suits. Soft Landing Allows you to land gracefully if you fall.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

I only have the names for these Ancestor Skills so I don't know exactly what they do, though the first is self-explanatory:

Free Fast Travel

Ghost Strike

Screech Ability

I'll add the others, as well as what they do, as soon as I uncover them. For now though, this list should give you an idea of the abilities you have to look forward to.