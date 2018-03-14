You can hang your headset on Cougar's newest full-tower case

If you're looking for a case to drag along to LAN parties, you're probably shopping for something considerably smaller and lighter than a full-tower enclosure. On the flip side, if only a full-tower chassis will do, you're going to want handles to make it easier to transport. Cougar's new Panzer Evo delivers that amenity, as well as a few others aimed at gamers.

According to Cougar, the handles are structurally sound enough to support 35 kg (~77 pounds) of weight. It's not clear how much the case itself weighs, though based on its steel and tempered glass construction, we suspect it's in the neighborhood of 18-20 kg (~40-44 pounds).

One of the press photos shows a keyboard tucked inside a top ditch. There is also an optional headset hook that screws into the front of the case, so you have a place to hang your headphones when not in use.

The Panzer Evo measures 266 x 612 x 556 mm and supports up to E-ATX motherboards. For storage, there are six tool-less 2.5-inch drive mounts, two of which can be exchanged for 3.5-inch drive slots.

Cougar includes a handful of fans with the Panzer Evo, including three 120mm LED fans in the front and another one in the rear. You can swap the front fans out for larger 140mm fans if you want. It also supports three more 120mm or two 140mm fans up top, and a single 120mm or 140mm fan in the bottom. A fan controller on the front panel helps manage them all. The front I/O is also home to two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and separate headphone and microphone jacks.

Of course, there is the option to liquid cool as well. Cougar says the Panzer Evo supports up to a 360mm radiator in the front and top, up to a 140mm radiator in the bottom, and a 120mm radiator in place of the rear fan.

This is a glass house, with tempered glass panels on both sides, the front, and top. As with its full-tower status, that could work against the idea of frequently transporting this thing to LAN parties.

It's taken a bit for Cougar to bring the Panzer Evo to market—TomsHardware made note of this case at last year's Computex show. You can now find it for preorder at OverclockersUK for £140.