XFX just spilled the details on AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT

A few days ago, ASRock posted a product page for AMD's unannounced (but oft-rumored) Radeon RX 5600 XT, then promptly took it offline when the internet at large caught wind of it. Not to be outdone, XFX has published a product page for its own custom variant, the Radeon RX 5600 XT Thicc II Pro.

Whether or not this one gets removed as remains to be seen. It's a "staging" article, so at least on the surface, XFX prepped the details in anticipation of making it live at a later date. It could also be a faux leak—why should ASRock get all the attention, right?

Either way, the product page offers further credence to the upcoming card's rumored specifications. Namely, it's listed as having 2,304 stream processors and 6GB of GDDR6 memory feeding data through a 192-bit bus. Given that the same specs have now appeared in two separate premature product listings by two of AMD's hardware partners, it's highly unlikely they are wrong.

What we are looking at is essentially a cut down version of the Radeon RX 5700. The 5600 XT wields the same number of stream processors, but with less memory, a narrower bus, and slower clocks.

To compare, here's a look at the leaked Radeon RX 5600 XT specifications:

Stream processors—2,304

Boost clock (XFX model)—up to 1,620MHz

Game clock (XFX model)—1,460MHz

Memory size/type—6GB GDDR6

Memory speed—12Gbps

Memory bus width—192-bit

Memory bandwidth—288GB/s

And here is the makeup of the 5700 (non-XT):

Stream processors—2,304

Boost clock—up to 1,725MHz

Game clock—1,625MHz

Memory size/type—6GB GDDR6

Memory speed—14Gbps

Memory bus width—256-bit

Memory bandwidth—448GB/s

Both the XFX and ASRock listings are for overclocked models, though based on other leaks (and specifically one of two MSI 5600 XT models), Videocardz reports the stock clocks to be 1,130MHz (base), 1,375MHz (game), and 1,560MHz (boost).

For reference, Jarred found the 5700 (non-XT) to be around 5 percent faster than a GeForce RTX 2060 (non-Super) at 1080p medium, 8 percent faster at 1080p ultra, 11 percent faster at 1440p ultra, and 15 percent faster at 4K ultra (without ray tracing).

Pricing will be key as to whether the 5600 XT take its place among the best graphics cards for gaming, as is typically the case. Here's a look at the MSRPs for AMD's existing Navi lineup:

Radeon RX 5700 XT—$399

Radeon RX 5700—$349

Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB—$199

Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB—$169

The 5700 has an MSRP of $349, though the lowest priced models on Newegg selling for $329.99. Otherwise, these cards pretty much sell for what AMD recommends. Based on the above, I would anticipate the 5600 XT debuting for around $299, unless AMD revamps its pricing structure across the board.

We'll find out soon enough—AMD is planning a press conference at CES on January 6 at 2:00 pm PT.