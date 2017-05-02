X-Com creator's Phoenix Point successfully crowdfunded, reveals two stretch goals

Revealed in June last year, Julian Gollop's latest strategy venture Phoenix Point teased its first in-game footage on April 25 to mark the start of a Fig crowdfunding campaign. Less than a week on, the project has surpassed its $500,000 goal and has now unveiled two prospective stretch goals.

With 36 days and 15 hours remaining at the time of writing, Phoenix Point has accrued $501,083 and of course has plenty of time to add much more to that total. Should the campaign reach $650,000, drivable vehicles will be added to the game's tactical battles. Here's the blurb on that as per the campaign page's latest update post:

"Deploy vehicles to tactical battles for carrying troops and providing heavy weapons support. They can also be used for retrieving equipment and materials in raid missions, and for safe evacuation of soldiers or civilians in danger. There will be multiple construction options and a variety of weapon turrets available."

And should the campaign reach $850,000, a 'Floating Phoenix Base' will be added to the fold. Here's the skinny on that:

"A floating fortress which can travel by sea and conduct air operations inland from coastal areas. Such bases will be exposed to danger from seaborn mutants generating some tense defence missions, but the additional strategic flexibility of such a base will greatly help in mid to late game. It will also allow the player to discover some of the most hidden secrets of the alien agenda, deep inside the mist."

Phoenix Point is due at some point towards the end of next year. Until then, here's another look at last week's footage: