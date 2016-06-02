The first screen from Julian Gollop's Phoenix Point emerges

There it is: the first screen from Phoenix Point, the mysterious game of turn-based tactics teased by Julian Gollop in March. The full reveal will take place at E3 in just under two weeks.

There are certainly familiar elements. I see a lot of XCOM, as you'd expect from the creator of XCOM, and a big helping of VATS too. However, I'm more interested in the art, which shows an array of monsters that puts Doom to shame.

Giant beasties coupled with the apparent complexity of the limb-targeting makes me wonder whether we might expect a sort of XCOM in which the enemy isn't an overwhelming force, but enormous individual threats. Then again the upper-left objective "destroy the hive" could mean things will get crowded.