World War Z is coming in April with some surprisingly light system requirements

The four-player co-op zombie shooter World War Z was announced in late 2017, and became an Epic Games Store exclusive in 2018. Now it's 2019, and we've got both a release date—April 16—and the system requirements, which are pleasantly undemanding.

World War Z sounds not too far off of Left 4 Dead—four survivors banding together in a world overrun by zombies—but features a new, and arguably more realistic, twist of PvPvZ gameplay: In the midst of a world-ending cataclysm of undead hordes, two teams of four players decide that the best way to preserve humanity is to wipe each other out. There will be other modes, including Swarm Deathmatch, Swarm Domination, and King of the Hill—again, because what's the point of being alive if you can't kill somebody else?

Now, as promised, the system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 or later

CPU: Core i5-750 / Core i3-530 / AMD Phenom II X4-810

RAM: 8GB

Video card: AMD R7 240 GB / Nvidia GT 730 2GB / Intel HD 530

HDD: 20GB

Recommended:

OS: 64 bit Windows 10, DX11

CPU: Intel Core i7-3970 @ 3.50GHz

RAM: 16GB

Video card: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 280

HDD: 20GB

World War Z is available for pre-purchase for $40 from the Epic Games Store.