Win an LG gaming monitor at the PC Gamer Weekender's LG Lounge

Yesterday, LG explained how it plans to "forge its reputation" in the PC gaming market this year on the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 livestream. If you're at the PC Gamer Weekender today, you might fancy swinging by the LG Lounge to try out its latest hardware.

Designed to replicate the in-home experience of PC gaming on the show floor, the LG Lounge is equipped with 34" full HD curved LED G-Sync gaming monitors. Try Psyonix's Rocket League out for size—and if your skills are up to scratch, you could take one of the state-of-the-art monitors home.

In 2v2 local games of Rocket League, two monitors are up for grabs—with winning teams being added into a ballot, and winners drawn at random after the event.

Visit the LG Lounge to take part, and good luck!