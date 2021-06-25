Win a Death Stranding PC case in our giveaway over on the PC Gamer forums

Our latest giveaway on the PC Gamer forums features the official Death Stranding PC case!

We’ve made no secret of our personal thirst over this incredible piece of hardware. Honestly, can you blame us? This imposing custom tower ticks off all the right boxes. It’s got all the design elements that set it apart from any setup but also stays true to the game’s apocalyptic theme—you can very easily see this thing being an easter egg you come across while playing.

Valued at $248 / £180, this rare case is the perfect gift for the Death Stranding PC gamer in your life. And if that’s enough, we’re throwing in a special physical edition of Death Stranding, complete with a ton of digital extras!

(Image credit: Future)

For your chance to win, follow the instructions over at this thread. Hurry, you’ve only got until 11:59 PM EST July 8 / 4:59 AM BST July 9 to enter!

Check out the specs for this case:

Motherboard Compatibility: ATX/ Micro-ATX/ Mini-ITX

Case Dimensions: Height 474 mm x Width 210 mm x Depth 427 mm

Total fan mounts: 7 x 120 mm or 4 x 140 mm and 2 x 120 mm

3.5*/ 2.5* drive mounts: 2

Dedicated 2.5* drive mounts: 2 trays included, four positions total

Front interface: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, Audio I/O, Power button, Reset button

Power supply tye: ATX

PSU max length: 200 mm total (165 cm w/ HDD cage and front fan)

CPU cooler max height: 169 mm

GPU max length: 341 mm (360 mm without front fan)

Oh, and if you haven’t played the game yet, we’ve got more good news for you.

505 Games and Kojima Productions are trekking over to Steam to deliver an exciting discount to PC players! Hideo Kojima's critically acclaimed and genre-defying title will be available on Steam for 60% off between June 25 to July 8. This is your chance to experience PC Gamer's 2020 game of the year at its lowest price yet.