Where to stoke campfires at Cape Cod in Fortnite

Fortnite week 9 challenges are here, and it's yet another chance to earn a big helping of XP. With the season likely about to start winding down, this could be one of your last chances to do so. This week, in addition to a bunch of the usual challenges, you're tasked with stoking three campfires at the Cape Cod location.

If you're unsure of where to look and don't want to waste time combing the island of Cape Cod, we've whipped up a guide to help you find all campfire locations.

First, here's a helpful overhead view of all the locations at Cape Cod you need to visit. If you don't remember, Cape Cod is located in G8 on the Fortnite map.

Before you hit your first campfire, remember that you'll need 30 wood to stoke the fire. This should be perfectly easy since there's a ton of trees on the island to harvest wood from.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Campfire location 1: Located in the center area of the island, next to a yellow umbrella and a loot chest.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Campfire location 2: On the south side of the water tower building, just outside the perimeter of the fence, next to a partially buried bookshelf.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Campfire location 3: On the northeast side of the same building, on the small dock. The campfire is in a little concrete fire pit.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

That's that. For your efforts, you should receive 35,000 XP. All the other challenges this week are also worth 35,000 XP, except for the "eliminate 70 henchmen or marauders" challenge, which is worth 80,000 XP.

Don't forget that we've got more Fortnite guides and patch notes. If you've been living under a rock this week, you may want to read up on Epic suing Apple (and Google now) over what Epic is calling "monopolistic practices." While there's certainly no virtuous choice between the three companies, drafting Fortnite fans into the fray has been met with criticism.