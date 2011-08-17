Gamescom 2011: what to expect

Gamescom begins tomorrow, and the team is engaging in a Rocky style montage in preparation. We've been punching meat, running up steps and humming 'eye of the tiger' under our collective breath all day. That way we'll be ready to bring you all the best news as it happens.

The big news will be the unveiling of DotA 2 . On Wednesday they'll kick off a massive tournament offering a cool $1,000,000 in prize money for the winner. It's a pretty amazing way to unveil a new game. Prepare for an incredible spectacle and hands-on reports.

Of course, you'll get your fair share of press conferences too. EA will open proceedings on Tuesday. Recently we found out they moved a jet into the convention centre for their Battlefield 3 display, so it's sure to be eye catching. Wednesday morning begins with the NCSoft conference, they apparently have a 'world exclusive' announcement planned, but right now it's anyone's guess as to what that will be. Finally Wednesday afternoon will see the Blizzard conference, they've promised that Diablo 3 and Heart of the Swarm will be playable , so we'll get a closer look at Diablo 3's unusual approach to skills , and find out more about the controversial auction house .

Bethesda are making a strong showing, they'll be bringing Skyrim and it's UNLIMITED DRAGONS with them, plus Prey 2 and it's amazing cyberpunk cityscapes. They'll also be showing off the fantastic looking Dishonored so everyone can see a little more of this mysterious new project.

Those are the games we know about, but what about those that are still a mystery? Carbine will be announcing a new MMO , about which little is known. Borderlands 2 will also be there, giving us a first hand look following the recent announcement .

The MMOs will be out in force too. Guild Wars 2 continues to entice us, while Planetside 2 looks to be one of the most ambitious games we've ever seen. Meanwhile fans of jetpack shooters will be pleased to know that both Firefall and Tribes: Ascend will be on show.

What are you most looking forward to? The haunting atmosphere of Metro: Last Light ? The madcap silliness of Saints Row 3 ? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Keep an eye on our Gamescom 2011 tag for more - there's going to be a lot of PC gaming news hitting.