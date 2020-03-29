What did you play last week?

Steven Messner is playing Last Oasis, which is like Mad Max only instead of cars the vehicles are giant bug-like walkers. It's a survival MMO in Early Access, but one that defies many stereotypes of that particular well-trod subgenre. For starters by actually being good, with combat that isn't just button-mashing and a some stylish vehicle designs.

Tom Senior is replaying Final Fantasy 7 through 10 simultaneously, which is an efficient way of distracting yourself and eating up the hours. Plus you get to listen to a bunch of memorable music and defeat four apocalypses at the same time.

James Davenport has been playing The Foundation, an expansion for Control. He's not been enjoying it nearly as much as as the base game, finding that its checkpointing problem is even worse in the DLC, which sounds a bit repetitive.

Fraser Brown played the Sunset Harbor DLC for Cities: Skylines, which is mostly about fishing (it also adds an Aviation Club and a few other things). He did this on a desert map with only one pond to fish in, which he also used to dump sewage. Predictably things did not go well.

Tyler Wilde has been playing Bombergrounds, which is a free Bomberman-style battle royale game that's the most interesting thing done with the battle royale formula since forever. It's cute, fast-paced, and things explode in unexpected ways.

(Image credit: Greg Lobanov)

Stacey Henley played a demo of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, the new game from the creators of Wandersong. With its painterly visuals and story about a quest to find a rabbit, it sounds quite twee. But then a boss battle with a giant eyeball started and it transformed into a completely different game.

I've gone back to replay The Knife of Dunwall and The Brigmore Witches, the story DLC for Dishonored. You get to play Daud, the assassin who killed the Empress, and it's my favorite part of the whole Dishonored series. The levels have multiple paths through them, and areas like a slaughterhouse for whales and a manor taken over by a coven of witches are creepy, dangerous places to sneak through.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been playing Half-Life: Alyx or Doom Eternal? The Room VR or Last Oasis? Let us know!