What are you looking forward to at E3 2011?

E3 2011 is right around the corner. Our writers have doubled their daily star jump regime in preparation for the storm of announcements to come. We'll be at E3 in force, hunting down every last scrap of information on all the most exciting PC games of the show. You can get minute by minute coverage of the conference right here on PCGamer.com.

From Battlefield 3 and Deus Ex: Human Revolution , to Heart of the Swarm and Hitman: Absolution , it's going to be a great year for PC gaming, with dozens, perhaps hundreds of games to choose from. We've got a question for you. What are you looking forward to most at E3 2011?

Perhaps you'd like to know more about the new Assassin's Creed game, or you're wondering whatever happened to XCOM ? Maybe you're more interested in indie games like Subversion , or Hawken ? What's the best possible announcement you could hope to hear, and are there any rumours you'd like to come true? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.