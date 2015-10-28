We're giving away 50 Steam keys for RollerCoaster Tycoon World!

Update! The raffle is over! If you've won, you'll be notified via the email you entered with. Congratulations to the winners!

As we reported earlier this week, the first beta weekend for RollerCoaster Tycoon World begins this Friday, October 30, and now we've got 50 Steam keys for the upcoming theme park sim to raffle off. Winning a key means you'll be able to participate in the beta weekend and gives you a free copy of the complete game, which is due to be released this December.

The raffle begins now and will continue for 24 hours, ending at noon Pacific Time on Thursday, October 29. Winners will be selected at random, and notified via email when the raffle ends tomorrow at noon.

You can get more information about RollerCoaster Tycoon World's first beta weekend here. Good luck!