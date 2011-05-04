Welcome to the new(er) PCGamer.com

Notice anything... different? We've just made a few changes to PCGamer.com, and we'd love to get your feedback. It's an impossibly exciting time for PC Gamer, and we want to make sure everything we do makes you happy. Well, happier.

First of all, we've updated the design a little bit. It's quite a bit prettier. We've added the ability for you to log in with Facebook, if you like that kind of thing. You can now vote for your favourite comments in our comment system, and help us smash any spammers that might appear. We've also made a few changes to the back end of the site which should significantly help performance.

We'd just like to highlight the hard work of our web developers, Peter Meech and Stuart Knox, and our designers, Jon Knight and Ian Miller. They're good.

Please do let us know what you think in the comments thread.