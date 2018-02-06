We want your questions for the Final Fantasy XV developers at the PCG Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender is coming next weekend, and on-stage we'll be hosting a variety of great guests—including those from the Final Fantasy XV development team. Technical Director Takeshi Aramaki and Game Design Manager Kenichi Shida will take to the stage and show off more from the Windows Edition, as well as detailing its creation.

We're now looking for questions to put to the developers on-stage. We'll be asking a few of our own, of course, but this is your chance to ask some too. Drop a question in the comments below—the only rules are, keep them polite and keep them about Final Fantasy XV.

Fancy coming along to the Weekender at the London Olympia next week? Save a nice 20% on tickets with the code PCG. You can play all of these games there!