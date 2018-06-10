Watch the new trailer for espionage game Phantom Doctrine

A short distance away from the sound and fury of E3, literally across the road from the LA Convention Center, there's an alternative show called Indie Heaven. Publisher Good Shepherd is taking the opportunity to showcase some smaller games, and one of them is turn-based tactics game Phantom Doctrine.

This new story trailer sets up the plot, which takes place during the Cold War and features spies who go rogue to take down a global conspiracy called "the Beholder Initiative". It shows off a little bit of gunplay, but also what looks like experiments with combat drugs and hypnotic brainwashing.

We went hands-on with the version of Phantom Doctrine that's playable at E3 and our first impression was a positive one. It's due out later this year on Steam and GOG.