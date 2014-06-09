Watch the Microsoft E3 2014 press conference live

Will Microsoft talk about any PC games this year? There's only one way to find out. Their E3 2014 press event starts at 9:30AM PDT / 12:30PM EDT / 5:30PM BST, though it's not exactly a conference for press when Twitch is streaming to every Tom, Dick and Sally with an internet connection and working eyeballs. It's more of a variety performance delivered by a troupe of executive types in jean-jacket combos, which ought to be entertaining in itself. Also, they might announce that Destiny is coming to PC, or something. We can dream, anyway. Click through for the stream embed.

Update: Twitch died. Here's another stream via Gamespot .

