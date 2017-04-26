Watch the For Honor developer session from the PC Gamer Weekender

Since storming onto the scene in February, For Honor has received a number of substantial updates, banned a number of cheating players, and adjusted some controversial in-game currency and microtransaction decisions.

At the PC Gamer Weekender earlier this year, we invited the PC version's producer Philipp Sonnefeld to chat about the importance of emblems, the ins and outs of the game's factions, the layered approach tied to its customisation suite, and much more.

Live from the Gamer Stage, Sonnenfeld also discusses For Honor's roadmap into the future—from now through its first year, among a number of other things.