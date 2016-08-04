Watch the Doom: Unto the Evil trailer that didn't quite play during QuakeCon

If you were glued to the QuakeCon 2016 “Welcome” stream on Twitch, then odds are you saw the very tail-end of the teaser for the new Doom multiplayer DLC Unto the Evil. Don't feel bad about missing it, though, because so did everyone else.

When the stream went down: You missed Marty showcasing Unto the Evil... available tonight. Watch the trailer on https://t.co/j4gIg8TBPLAugust 4, 2016

But we've got you covered: Bethesda posted the trailer to its YouTube channel, and now it's embedded here, for your demon-ogling delight. Unto the Evil was teased in the announcement of last week's free update , but this trailer focuses solely on the DLC, which includes three maps, an EMG Pistol and motion-activated Kinetic Mine, and the pièce de résistance, a new demon called The Harvester.