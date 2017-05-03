Watch Killing Floor: Incursion's Studio presentation from the PC Gamer Weekender

Earlier this week, we showed you Tripwire Interactive's president John Gibson chatting with Tom on the Dev Stage at this year's PC Gamer Weekender. In case you missed that, John's presentation explored what we can expect from Killing Floor: Incursion—the incoming VR-set Zed-slasher which indirectly follows Killing Floor and its sequel Killing Floor 2.

Live from the PC Gamer Weekender Studio, the following short sees Chris this time in conversation with Mr Gibson, whereby the latter goes a little more in depth with the game's mechanics and features.

The Killing Floor series' zombies have always terrified, but seeing them up close and personal by way of VR is a different level of scary. Watch on if you dare.