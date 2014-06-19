Watch Dogs patch due "in the coming days", brings performance improvements

Flagrantly disregarding reality, Ubisoft list this picture as a "screenshot".

Watch Dogs... something, something... hacking... er... patching into the mainframe? Nope, that's all I've got. I tried to work out a joke that would tie Watch Dogs' upcoming update into the game's overall theme, but the end result was a mere shade of its initially promised glory. Ah well, at least it will serve as a reminder of how damaging it can be to raise people's expectations.

Wait, what were we talking about? Oh yes, Watch Dogs has a patch on the way. It'll fix several bugs and crashes, and is promising to bring "several performance improvements" to PC.

"For PC, the patch will be available in the coming days," writes Ubisoft's forum manager in a thread posted last night. As yet, the patch isn't live. Expect it to arrive... soon? Yes, soon.

One thing the update doesn't target are the game's graphics settings. Visual effects like bloom and depth-of-field were discovered hidden in the Watch Dogs' files, and can be enabled through the use of a mod . For whatever reason, Ubisoft are currently choosing to keep them disabled by default. I say "for whatever reason," because, so far, Ubisoft haven't responded to our requests for more information about the situation.

Find the full patch notes below...

MAJOR GAME FIXES



Automatically reconstructed corrupted save files which prevented loading to go further than 90%. Some collectibles may remain unrecoverable.

Fixed the issue preventing players from using hacks in game.

GAMEPLAY FIXES



Fixed several mission-breaking bugs.

Fixed minor mission and item-related issues.

Fixed the issue that caused the empty weapon-wheel.

MULTIPLAYER FIXES



Fixed several minor respawn issues.

Fixed some connection and session joining issues.

PC SPECIFIC FIXES