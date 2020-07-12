Watch Dogs: Legion releases in October, here's a gameplay trailer

At Ubisoft Forward's digital showcase today, we were treated to a long gameplay overview trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion (you can see it above) followed by something else we've been waiting for: a release date. Watch Dogs: Legion will launch on October 29, 2020.

The gameplay trailer shows off the unique hook of Legion: Taking back London by recruiting a resistance group from the citizens that populate the city. They could be construction workers, hackers, pensioners, or more deadly agents like hitmen and spies. If you meet them on the streets, you can recruit them to your growing crew of resistance fighters.

We got to play a bit of Watch Dogs: Legion this week and we'll be posting some gameplay footage and our impressions later today.