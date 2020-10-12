Watch Dogs Legion now recommends an RTX 3080 for its ultra settings

Watch Dogs Legion launches this month, so Ubisoft's just squeezing in a last minute update to the system requirements. These were originally released last month, but since then Nvidia's new range of hard-to-find cards has appeared, and they've now been put in their appropriate columns. If you were already covered before, you should still be fine, but if you were just on the line, you might want to check again.

For the lowest settings, for instance, the recommendation of a GTX 960 has been updated to a GTX 970. For 4K/ultra settings, meanwhile, there's no longer an AMD recommendation, and now the RTX 2080 Ti is accompanied by the 3080. If the cheaper and easier to find 2080 gets the job done, it doesn't seem like there's much point in the 3080—at least not for Legion. There is seemingly one exception: ray tracing.

Ubisoft has again conveniently provided separate requirements if you want to use ray tracing, and in the 1440/very high and 4K/ultra settings the 2070 and 2080 Ti have been replaced by the 3070 and 3080. While this might imply it's more demanding than previously suggested, it's more likely that the requirements have been updated to stay relevant, recommending newer cards over older ones, even if they also do the job.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The system requirements also note the uncapped frame rate, multi-monitor and widescreen support, and the recommendation of DirectX 12—though DX11 will still be compatible.

We will, of course, be checking these settings out ourselves once we get our hands on it, so keep an eye out for that closer to release. It's coming on October 29. In the meantime, give Chris's latest Watch Dogs Legion hands-on a read.