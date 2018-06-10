Watch Bethesda's E3 press conference here

As is now tradition, Bethesda will take us deep into Sunday night (and Monday morning, for many viewers) with a conference that is sure to bring us a good look at the recently announced Fallout 76—and hopefully a release date, too. We're also certain we'll see more of Rage 2, which is planned for 2019. There have been teases for some moon-based Prey DLC as well, and there are bound to be some surprise announcements.

Watch Bethesda's press conference above on Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 pm Pacific / 9:30 pm Eastern / 2:30 am BST (Mon) / 11:30 am AEST (Mon) or by tuning to Twitch. Check out the rest of the E3 press conference schedule here. And don't forget, we've once again got our own show at E3! It's the fourth annual PC Gaming Show, and here's what to expect and how to watch it.