Waddling, casual battle royale Fall Guys coming in early August

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming out next month on August 4, and looks to be completely ridiculous. Imagine a 60-player battle royale where everyone is a wobbly potato person and you survive by winning a candy-colored ultimate ninja warrior obstacle course and/or absurd Mario Party minigames against others. All of this while you wear ridiculous costumes and hats, because it is a videogame.

It actually seems… quite fun? It was hard to really understand what this game was going to be last year when Devolver Digital announced it, but this year's trailer really seems to say: This game is silly and goofy, you will probably laugh a lot. It looks like it may just deliver the experience of a couch co-op game, but over the internet, something to this point I have only received from the Jackbox Party Pack(s).

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is due to release on August 4 from developer Mediatonic. You can find out more and/or wishlist and/or preorder on Steam and on the official website.