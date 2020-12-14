Vin Diesel isn't just starring in Ark 2, he's also working on the game

We recently got our first look at Ark 2, the sequel to the popular GPU-straining dino-survival game Ark: Survival Evolved. The extensive cinematic trailer for Ark 2 shown at The Game Awards was a surprise for several reasons, but mostly because Vin Diesel was in it.

It turns out that the Fast and Furious series star isn't just lending his looks, voice, and motion-captured dino-slaying moves to Ark 2. Diesel is actually working on the game itself.

According to a press release sent to PC Gamer, Vin Diesel has joined Studio Wildcard as an executive producer on Ark 2, and is also serving as an executive producer on the Ark animated series coming in 2022. This dual role could explain his new title: Diesel is now Studio Wildcard's "President of Creative Convergence."

I gotta tip my hat: that is one heck of a title. And I also have to believe it's not just a title. Diesel is reportedly a longtime Ark player, having logged thousands of hours in the dinosaur survival game. "He understands the game intimately and is providing direct feedback to the development process," says Studio Wildcard. Heck, Diesel is already hard at work reporting bugs in Ark:

.@vindiesel reported this btw 😈 https://t.co/5DWZDe2W6eDecember 11, 2020

Studio Wildcard hasn't announced a release date for Ark 2, and we don't know exactly how Diesel's character, Santiago, who is described as a "24th-century ‘Mek’-pilot, gearhead, & freedom-fighter," will fit into the online multiplayer game.