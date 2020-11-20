Vermintide 2's dwarf has a minigun now

Earlier this year co-op Warhammer-em-up Vermintide 2 received some new DLC in the form of an additional career for moustachioed soldier Markus Kruber, turning him into the armored Grail Knight. As developers Fatshark teased in a recent stream, the next character receiving a premium career is Bardin Goreksson the dwarf. The DLC is out now, and it transforms Bardin into the Outcast Engineer.

The new career comes with new weapons: A steam-assisted crank gun (mark two apparently), masterwork pistol, cog hammer, and a utility belt full of grenades that can be enhanced via the Outcast Engineer talent tree. There's also a character skin and voice lines, and if you want more options the Cosmetic Upgrade DLC is on sale separately. Some of its customization options are available from the start, while others, including portrait frames and paintings for the Keep that serves as your hub, have to be unlocked by completing challenges.

If you were wondering how and why Vermintide 2's singing dwarf made this significant life change, Fatshark has an entire story dedicated to explaining it.