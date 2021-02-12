How to wield godly power with Valheim cheats and console commands

Survival game Valheim pits Vikings against the world, a big and dangerous world filled with mystical creatures and mythical bosses. It's tough out there if you're going it alone, but if you're having trouble and want to take a few shortcuts to success, there are some cheats and console commands you can use to even the odds.

By using Valheim cheats (in singleplayer mode only!) you can become invulnerable with god mode, add points to your various skills, teleport your character or fly around with a free camera, and more.

We don't really know at this stage how using cheats will effect your saved games, so use cheats at your own risk! (There are currently no achievements in Valheim, but if they're added in the future, we don't know how using cheats could effect them.) Again, these cheats won't work in multiplayer games, only in your singleplayer world. There are some console commands that server admins can use in multiplayer, however, and we've added those down below.

Valheim cheats and console commands for singleplayer

To open the command console, press F5.

To activate cheats, type imacheater and press enter. Then you'll be able to use the following cheats in singleplayer mode. They won't work on a multiplayer server.

To deactivate cheats, type imacheater and press enter again.

god - Enables god mode.

freefly - Activates the free camera.

ffsmooth 1 - Adds smooth movements to free camera.

ffsmooth 0 - Resets smooth movements to normal.

killall - Kills all nearby enemies.

tame - Tames all nearby creatures.

exploremap - Reveals the entire map.

resetmap - Hides entire map.

pos - Shows player coordinates.

goto [x,z] Teleports player to the specified coordinates.

location - Sets spawn location.

event [name] - Starts the named event.

stopevent - Stops the current event.

randomevent - Starts a random event.

raiseskill [skill] [amount] - Raises the named skill by the value entered.

resetcharacter - Resets all of your character data.

dpsdebug - Toggles dps debug print on and off.

save - Forces the game to save the current world state.

players [nr] - Adjusts the difficulty scale. Enter 0 to reset difficulty.

removedrops - Removes all items dropped in the area.

wind [angle][intensity] - Adjusts the direction and intensity of the wind.

resetwind - Resets the wind angle and intensity

Server admin console commands

Server admins can use the console to enter commands on the server.

To open the console, the admin can press F5. Then the following commands can be entered.

help - Shows all the available server commands

kick [name/ip/userID] - Kicks the named user

ban [name/ip/userID] - Bans the named user

unban [ip/userID] - Unbans the named user

banned - Shows a full list of banned users

ping - Pings the server to measure latency.

lodbias [number] - Sets the draw distance for the server. The number can be set from 1 to 5.

info - Prints the current system information.