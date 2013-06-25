Ubisoft still won't rule out PC release of The Division

If there's one thing people won't rule out these days, it's the possibility of a game being released on the PC. Bungie wouldn't rule it out for Destiny, Kojima wouldn't rule it out for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and now Ubisoft won't rule it out for Tom Clancy's The Division.

A Ubisoft spokesperson told IGN that its new dystopian survival game will come out on PS4 and Xbox One in winter 2014, but wasn't keen on (all together now) "ruling out other platforms."

“I think Ubisoft as a company considers maximizing the potential of a game,” he said. “So if the audience and the desire is there...”

You might recall a few Ubisoft developers encouraging players to sign petitions and push for a PC release of The Division about a week or so ago—a call which over 50,000 people responded to . I normally don't put much faith in petitions impacting game releases, but if Ubisoft truly needs to see interest, it's pretty clear we have it.

Here's hoping the PC version of The Division is a little more feature-heavy than Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition was.