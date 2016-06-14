Ubi 30 gifts a free Ubisoft game each month starting today

Ubisoft is giving away a free PC game every month for the rest of the year, the publisher announced at its E3 press conference today. As part of its Ubi 30 celebrations – which celebrates, funnily enough, the company's 30th anniversary as a games publisher – users can log-in to their Uplay account to secure the titles.

The promotion starts today, with Prince of Persia: Sands of Time available right now. The 2003 action-adventure reviewed quite well upon release, so it's well worth checking out.

The next six games haven't been announced as yet, but I'd put money on a bunch of old Tom Clancy games hitting the line-up in the future. You'll need to join Ubisoft Club (which is free) and then download the Uplay client to partake.