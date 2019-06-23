Twitch Prime members get exclusive The Division 2 cosmetics, starting with baseball gear

The Division 2 has become to latest game to offer exclusive cosmetics to Twitch Prime subscribers. Anyone that pays for the service, which is bundled with Amazon Prime, will get four loot drops, starting with a bundle of sports gear.

The first loot drop is available to claim here by linking your Twitch Prime and Uplay accounts. You get a number of cosmetics for the fictional Washington Spears sports team, including a cap, jacket, shorts and shoes, alongside a baseball catcher's mask.

The other three packages of loot are listed as "coming soon".

Twitch Prime subscribers get ad-free viewing, one channel subscription to use every month, exclusive emoticons and in-game loot, as well as occasional free games. If you're already signed up to Amazon Prime—which costs $120 a year or $13 a month—you can activate Twitch Prime here.