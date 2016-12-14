Troll and I looks like Papa and Yo merged with The Last Guardian

You may have spotted your console chums harping on about PS4-exclusive The Last Guardian of late, and how magical the relationship between the unnamed protagonist and half-bird-mammal creature Trico is. Troll and I might be nothing like Fumito Ueda's latest fantastical action adventure game, but it does feature a similar human-meets-monster partnership. It's also got a new cinematic trailer, as well as a launch date: March 21 in North America, and March 24 in Europe.

Filling the shoes of hero Otto, Troll and I sees you form an unlikely bond with a mythical troll who's being pursued by a ruthless hunter. By switching "seamlessly" between both characters, the game tracks your journey as you "fight, strategise and sneak through a dangerous wilderness" with your adversaries hot on your heels.

"Troll and I features a combat system that allows contrasting abilities for each character: Troll and his highly damaging attacks can crush enemies in one blow while Otto incorporates more quick and nimble moves," reads a statement from publisher Maximum Games. "Troll and Otto can also cohesively act as one to fight off rivals, solve puzzles and complete missions. Each employs their own distinct presence and gameplay functionality."

Developed by Spiral House—a UK dev team who've in the past worked on the likes of LittleBigPlanet, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, and Motorstorm—Troll and I features local co-op split-screen multiplayer, should you wish to buddy up with a mate.

