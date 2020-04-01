Totally Reliable Delivery Service has launched, and it's free-to-keep for a week

Totally Reliable Delivery Service launched on the Epic Games Store today, and if frivolous physics madness is what you're after, it looks pretty good. Andy described it as "Goat Simulator crossed with UPS" which sounds annoying, but it only takes watching some footage (see below) to be convinced that it'd make a helluva game to boot up with friends. Imagine Just Cause, except you're making deliveries.

As it turns out, there's no barrier to entry, because the game is entirely free. In a surprise move, the Epic Games Store is offering it on a free-to-keep basis until April 9. It's very unusual for a brand new game to launch like this, so go nuts, I guess.

The game supports both local and online multiplayer, and collaborative chaos seems to be the game's strong suit. The game's "unpredictable ragdoll physics" benefits from the presence of all kinds of vehicles, ranging choppers through buggies (and fire hydrants), and there's every chance the open world will distract you from the important business of delivering customers their goods. But screw the customers, I say. Let's go do some jumps.

Here's the launch trailer: