Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia's launch trailer wants you to rewrite history

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia marches into battle today, and tasks players with conquering the British Isles. In doing so, perhaps you'll side with Alfred the Great and overthrow with force. Perhaps you'll strategise with a Gaelic warlord . Perhaps you'll force divorce upon untrustworthy allies before murdering them while their sulking backs are turned. Each to their own, I guess.

To mark the occasion, Thrones has a launch trailer. Chaaaarge:

"Thrones of Britannia plunges players into a defining moment of the British Isles’ history and the turbulent times following Alfred the Great’s victory over the Viking invaders at the Battle of Edington in 878 AD," says publisher Sega of the above. "Playing as the Vikings, Gaelic clans, Welsh tribes or Anglo-Saxons, players will embark on Great British campaigns of empire-building and conquest across the most detailed Total War map to date."

For more on how it plays, check out Fraser's review which suggests Thrones boasts a "brilliant early game" whose "bold experiments almost make up for the AI niggles and the boring march to the final battle."

Tom's tragic tale of treachery , on the other hand, will never not make me smile. He's raging, as is quite clear there, but the "lying bastard nobles" that strive to overturn his crumbling kingdom are a humorous reminder that no one can be trusted in the war series' first spin-off.