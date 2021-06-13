Time loop FPS Lemnis Gate gets a release date at the PC Gaming Show

Lemnis Gate, the competitive FPS that plays out in a 25-second time loop, officially has a release date. Developer Ratloop Games Canada revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2021 that the mind-bending shooter is coming August 3. An open beta is also happening in July, which will hopefully help us parse how exactly the game works.

The way game director James Anderson explains it, Lemnis Gate is basically about playing out an operator's life for a 25-second period and then layering in another copy of yourself when the time loop resets. "For example, I may run down a hallway and throw a grenade, killing one of your operatives. But then on the next turn, you may intercept my operative before he threw the grenade."

As the time loops progress (there are 10 in total for the standard team deathmatch mode), the map becomes increasingly filled with these past copies of yourself working in tandem to complete objectives.

The concept got the gears in my head turning about the various ways the time loop could be utilized. In a follow-up chat, I asked 3D artist Corey Kasperski if it's possible to fall into the cycle of getting killed, using the next loop to prevent that kill, then on the next loop prevent that kill, and so on. He said that has happened in matches before, but apparently the structure of Lemnis Gate's modes naturally discourages that sort of one-note playstyle. You'll need to spread out and pick your battles to get the most out of your brief windows.

I also asked if it's a valid playstyle to shoot at a spot in the past that you think an enemy might encroach upon in the future. It is, and Kasperski suggested that could be a pretty good strategy depending on the situation. I'll have to give that tactic a shot when the open beta starts next month.