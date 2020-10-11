This week in PC gaming: Runescape hits Steam, Torchlight 3 releases, Amazon Prime Day sales begin

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.

Upcoming releases

October 13

Torchlight 3

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

October 14

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3

Runescape

October 15

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Airplane Mode

Raji: An Ancient Epic

October 13 + 14

New Hearthstone Story & Boss Battle Tavern Brawl

Amazon Prime Day sales (bookmark our sales hub to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals!)

