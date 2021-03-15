Popular

This Week in PC Gaming: Big updates in Fortnite and Genshin Impact, plus some hand-penciled horror

Fortnite Season 6, Genshin Impact update 1.4, Mundaun, and more.

This Week in PC Gaming - March 14 to March 20

March 16

Mundaun - Hand-drawn horror

Star Dynasties - Sci-fi RPG strategy

Fortnite Season 6 begins

March 17

Genshin Impact 1.4 update

March 18

Dogworld - 2D pixel platformer with lots of dogs

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
