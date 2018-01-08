This UPS will protect your PC from power spikes and is on sale for $125

If you've been putting off buying an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), you may want to consider pulling the trigger now, as CyberPower's GX1325U model is on sale at Newegg for $125 (down from $190).

The GX1325U is essentially a step down in backup power from our top pick in the UPS category, CyberPower's CP1500PFCLCD (priced at $215 currently). That one is a 1,500VA (900W) model, while the one that's one sale is 1,350VA (810W). At full load, that gives you around three minutes to save your work and shutdown your PC, and around nine minutes at half load.

Both models stand out from the crowd with pure sine wave support, as opposed to simulated or stepped sine wave, the latter of which is more commonly found at this price point. Simulated sine wave approximates what you get out of your wall outlet, and that can cause some electronics to behave in unexpected ways. When possible, pure sine wave is the way to go.

That's what you get here, along with 10 outlets for plugging in your PC and other devices. These are split evenly between offering both battery backup power and surge protection, and just surge protection. The GX1325U also has two USB ports that you can use to charge devices, and a multi-function LCD panel.

You can grab the GX1325U on sale here.

