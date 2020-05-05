This overclocked GeForce RTX 2070 Super is on sale for $460 right now

Gigabyte's factory overclocked GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC 3X graphic card is on sale again, with this latest discount matching the lowest price we've ever seen for one of these cards. It's available on eBay (via Newegg) for $459.99.

That's $40 below its regular list price. Not too shabby for what we consider the best graphics card for anyone who wants to do a bit of 4K gaming for a reasonable amount of money (see our review). You won't always hit 60fps at ultra settings (depending on the game), but it just doesn't make sense to splurge on something like a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with Ampere coming out later this year.

You could argue that now's a bad time to buy a graphics card in general, and to some extent, that's true (AMD will be launching a new GPU this year as well). However, if you're in need of an upgrade right now and can catch one on sale, as is the case here, there's nothing wrong with pulling the trigger. Playing actual PC games is infinitely more fun than playing the waiting game, after all.

The Windforce card that's on sale here comes with a slightly faster boost clock compared to stock models (1,785MHz vs 1,770MHz). Just as importantly, it boasts a three-fan cooling solution. Your mileage will vary, but it's reasonable to expect a bit of additional overclocking headroom.

Even without it, this is a fast card. It's also the most affordable 2070 Super around. Stock has dwindled, with the next cheapest option on Newegg being an MSI card priced at $509.99, followed by marketplace sellers asking north of $700 for other 2070 Super models. Take a hard pass on those.