This gaming PC with a Ryzen 7 2700 and GeForce RTX 2070 is on sale for $1,200

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, CyberPowerPC makes some of the best gaming PCs, with rigs that use off-the-shelf parts for less money than building your own. Such is the case with the company's Gamer Master system with a GeForce RTX 2070 inside.

The system is on sale at Amazon today for $1,199.99, which is 18 percent below its $1,459 list price. Just as importantly, the cost of parts exceeds the value of the entire system.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | RTX 2070 | $1,199.99 (save $269)

This gaming PC pairs an AMD Ryzen 2700 processor with a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and surrounds them with 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD, and 2TB HDD. The end result is a fast system for playing games. Buy at Amazon



We have to guess as the exact make/model of some the parts, such as the motherboard (CyberPowerPC says the model can vary, but they're all B450 boards). That said, we're at around $1,300 on PCPartsPicker for the core components, and that doesn't include a case, keyboard, or mouse. Factor those in and the cost of parts is in the neighborhood of $1,400.

You're not going to get the same build quality as a boutique vendor that sells premium desktops at premium prices, but for the money, this system is hard to beat.

