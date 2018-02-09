This desktop with a Core i7-7700K and GeForce GTX 1080 is on sale for $1,450

One way to sidestep the inflated price tags attached to graphics cards is to buy a prebuilt system. It's not as fun as building your own, but you can potentially save a few bucks by going that route. If that's the direction you want to go, one such option is the ABS Bearcat Barrage with a Core i7-7700K processor and GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card tucked inside.

The system is on sale today at Newegg for $1,450, down from its $1,700 list price. In addition to the Core i7-7700K CPU and GeForce GTX 1080, it also has:

16GB DDR4-2400 RAM

240GB solid state drive

2TB hard drive

24X DVD burner

600W power suppy

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Keyboard and mouse

We did a quick price check on the individual components and came to roughly $1,850, including the cost of Windows 10, or $1,750 without. That's based on the GeForce GTX 1080's MSRP ($699).

The price gap lessens if you price search and take advantage of mail-in-rebates, but overall this is a solid collection of parts for the money.

You can grab this deal here.

