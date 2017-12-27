This Asus laptop with a Core i7-7700HQ and GeForce GTX 1050 is on sale for $899

If you need a new laptop with some gaming chops, Newegg has an exclusive on a 15.6-inch machine from Asus with a Core i7-7700HQ processor and GeForce GTX 1050 GPU inside. It's on sale for $899 with promo code EMCSBCCG3, down from $1,049.

We're not in agreement with Newegg listing this as a "powerful gaming laptop," but it's certainly serviceable for playing games on its native 1920x1080 display. It also has a 256GB solid state drive paired with a 1TB hard drive, 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi, and a red backlit keyboard with 1.8mm travel and N-key rollover.

For connecting external devices, there are two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 2.0 port, to go along with a headphone/mic combo jack, GbE LAN port, 2-in-1 memory card reader, and HD webcam.

You can grab this laptop here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.