This AMD driver aims to eliminate stuttering gameplay on RX 5000 GPUs

In just a matter of weeks, AMD will unveil its Radeon RX 6000 lineup based on its next-generation RDNA 2 GPU architecture. In the meantime, it is still focusing on shoring up support for its current generation graphics cards, with its newest GPU driver delivering another round of bug fixes. Chief among them is the elimination of a bug that can cause games to intermittently stutter when playing on a Radeon RX 5000 series card.

It is the first bug fix mentioned in a list that spans a baker's dozen issues. Two others are specifically tailored to RX 5000 series owners, including fixing blocky corruption in Detroit: Become Human, and getting rid of artefacts and corruption when playing Doom VFR.

Here is the full list, as outlined in the release notes:

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable after updating Radeon Software without a system reboot.

Screen flickering may be observed while MSI Afterburner is running or enabled on the system.

X-Plane 11 may experience an application hang or crash when using the Vulkan API.

Doom VFR may experience corruption or artifacting in game on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

Performance metrics overlay may fail to open or appear after the system wakes from sleep.

Call of Duty: WWII may experience black textures on the ground or walls in zombies game mode.

Blocky corruption may be observed in Detroit: Become Human™ on some Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Using the Movies&TV application to edit video clips may result in green corruption in the clips.

Performance metrics may report incorrect values for current VRAM usage after an extended period of gameplay.

With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

World of Warcraft may experience corruption issues with anti-aliasing enabled on DirectX 12 API.

Launching Radeon Software after a driver upgrade, may cause the Auto OC dialogue to appear with '0 Mhz' when the Auto OC feature has been previously enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

The list of known issues is much smaller this time around, and only includes a single instance of lingering black screen woes. Specifically, AMD is aware of an issue with Enhanced Sync that trigger a black screen. The temporary workaround is to disable it, if the issue presents itself (or you are worried it will at some point).

Beyond the bug fixes, the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 20.9.2 driver release gets your PC ready for the release of Star Wars: Squadrons this Friday, October 2, adds more Vulkan extension support to the mix.

You can install the latest driver through the Radeon Software utility, or head over to AMD's driver download page to grab and install it manually.