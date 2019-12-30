This 144Hz MSI gaming monitor is on sale for $200 right now

Bigger isn't always better, though when it comes to gaming monitors, I'd argue that staring at a larger display is more enjoyable than looking at a smaller one, even if only at 1080p. If you agree, then check out MSI's 27-inch Optix MAG270VC. It's on sale at Best Buy for $199.99, which is $100 below its list price.

Sure, a 27-inch panel is a good fit for 1440p, but if you're not looking to spend a premium for a higher resolution and still want a larger monitor, this one fits the bill. It's the same size an resolution as the Pixio PXC273, which we consider one of the best gaming monitors. This deal also brings pricing parity between the two, and MSI is a more recognizable brand.

This monitor is built around a curved VA panel with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT). Given that 1080p is not super demanding on hardware, this is a great candidate for games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and less demanding games in general, where speed matters.

Viewing angles are on par with a typical IPS display (178 degrees horizontal and vertical), while the 3,000:1 contrast ratio (100,000,000:1) is better than most. MSI also claims 110 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, which indicates a relatively high color gamut.

FreeSync is supported here as well, to smooth out the action if you own a compatible Radeon graphics card. Bottom line—this is a nice price on a fast display.