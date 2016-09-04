The Walking Dead Season 3 starts this November

Somehow, the dead are still walking, and at the moment they're getting ready to surprise the cast of The Walking Dead, who will be all like "ahhh" and "eeeek" when they see the undead shuffling closer for a gory hug.

The third season of Telltale's episodic adventure series is right around the corner, and now the company has announced a firm-ish release date. Or, indeed, a firm-ish release month. The Walking Dead Season 3 will begin this November, and it's got itself a fancy new subtitle: A New Frontier.

That's the big Walking Dead news out of this weekend's PAX West, but there's a wee bit of info about the story too. I'm not sure there's anything new here, but for the sake of completeness I'll bung it below anyway.

"This third new season will serve as both a continuation of what's come before in our story, as well as an all-new beginning set nearly four years after the outbreak events of Season One," says Telltale bigwig Kevin Bruner. "As a harrowing and horrific drama, 'A New Frontier' will explore beyond what it means to survive in a world ravaged by the undead, and will see our characters confronting the new rules of order and justice in a land being brutally reclaimed and rediscovered by what's left of humanity itself."

While executive producer Kevin Boyle adds:

"When we began this series, we explored what it meant to protect a character like Clementine at all costs. Years later, meeting her for the first time, Javier will begin to unravel the mystery of who Clementine has become, as her story intersects with his—both of them still driven by the things they value most long after society's collapse."

