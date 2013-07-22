The Walking Dead panel confirms Clementine will appear in Season 2

Is that a spoiler? I don't think that's a spoiler. One of the benefits of zombie fiction is that a returning character doesn't necessarily mean a living character. Even so, if you're yet to play the first season of The Walking Dead , its probably best to do so soon, before something revealing slips out in the lead up to the sequel's release. For the rest of you, join me below for some tantalising teases as to who might be making an appearance.

The announcements were made during San Diego Comic-Con, where a panel revealed that Clementine "will definitely be a part of" the story. How much involvement she'll have was left unanswered, but a teaser image showed what appeared to be Clem, sitting next to a child in the rain.

The panel also hinted that the ultimate fate of Kenny "will be explored". As of yet, we don't know whether these characters will be playable, regulars, or just cameo appearances. For that, we'll have to wait for this Autumn, when the release of the second season is planned.

Thanks, IGN .