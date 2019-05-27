The Simpsons will be at E3 for some reason

More exciting #E3Coliseum news - join the writers and producers of @TheSimpsons for a panel on June 11! More info to come... #E32019 https://t.co/QOa74rE263 pic.twitter.com/I3fOzO8t2nMay 24, 2019

It's just over two weeks until E3 2019 officially starts and among the announcements being pushed out ahead of time is that the writers and producers of The Simpsons will be in attendance. They'll be part of a panel during E3 Coliseum on June 11, the series of talks and demos put on by Geoff Keighley. And what will they be talking about or maybe demonstrating? No idea.

Remaster of Virtual Springfield perhaps? A sequel to Hit & Run? Bonestorm, but like for real? Or just another mobile game? We have no way of knowing if there's even a game announcement behind this or if it's just an opportunity to have the people behind The Simpsons take part in The E3 Experience.

Earlier this year, The Simpsons consulted with Riot Games for an episode in which Bart becomes a pro gamer. It was called 'E My Sports'.