The PC Gaming Show will return June 12

You might've heard that this year's E3 is cancelled . For a third year, we won't be crawling the show floor in Los Angeles for scoops in person, interviewing developers and playing unreleased games.

But, just as we did last year, we'll be watching a lot of livestreams and press conference-style events that amount to gaming's Super Bowl. Even without E3 as we know it, June is the biggest month of the year for major gaming showcases. And I'm delighted to confirm our own PC Gaming Show will remain part of this larger schedule.

We plan to broadcast this year's PC Gaming Show on Sunday, June 12. Just as we have since 2015, the event will showcase never-before-seen gameplay footage, surface interesting conversations with developers, and share announcements from across the world of PC gaming. We've already been talking with studios about their upcoming games and exciting announcements. Our show will broadcast alongside other presentations as part of what I expect to be a lively weekend of events in mid-June, including Summer Games Fest and the Future Games Show .

ABOVE: A recap of last year's PC Gaming Show.

The PC remains in an extraordinary situation in 2022. The hardware shortages that have plagued the last few years begin to show signs of waning . The PC continues to be both the place where experimental games that challenge convention are bred and developed, and likewise where the highest-fidelity experiences can be had with high-end hardware. As always our goal is to provide a platform that celebrates the full breadth of PC gaming.

The PC Gaming Show began in 2015 with the goal of uniting the disparate forces that comprise the hobby under one roof, shining a light on the vibrancy of the open gaming platform. Previous games featured at the PC Gaming Show include Valheim, Dying Light 2, XCOM 2, Borderlands 3, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3. Past broadcasts have featured Xbox, Intel, AMD, Blizzard, and legendary game designers like Warren Spector. Read more about the show's background in " The history of the PC Gaming Show ." We'll have more to share in the coming weeks.

