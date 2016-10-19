The PC Gamer Show: Red Dead Redemption 2, Civ 6, Tyranny, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll be taking an early look at Civilization 6, talking about Red Dead Redemption 2's lack of a PC announcement, discussing Steven's time with Tyranny, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Tom talks about his early time with Civ 6. Red Dead Redemption 2 has been officially announced, but not for PC. (yet) Steven gives us a sneak peek at Tyranny. We take your questions from Twitch chat. A PG-13 conversation.

