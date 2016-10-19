The PC Gamer Show: Red Dead Redemption 2, Civ 6, Tyranny, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show we'll be taking an early look at Civilization 6, talking about Red Dead Redemption 2's lack of a PC announcement, discussing Steven's time with Tyranny, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Tom talks about his early time with Civ 6.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 has been officially announced, but not for PC. (yet)
- Steven gives us a sneak peek at Tyranny.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- A PG-13 conversation.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .