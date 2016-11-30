Popular

The PC Gamer Show: No Man's Sky, CS:GO gloves, Dishonored, and more

By

We take a look at what's new in No Man's Sky and CS:GO.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we'll be discussing the new No Man's Sky update, CS:GO's new cosmetic gloves, Watch Dogs 2, Dishonored, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

The week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. No Man's Sky got an update to both the game and its controversy.
  3. CS:GO is getting glove skins, and I guess that's fine?
  4. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  5. Seriously, no Pokemon this time....we promise.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Steven Messner

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

See comments